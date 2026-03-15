Clear Street Group Inc. Makes New $22.45 Million Investment in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,723 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $22,447,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,929,645,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 128,553.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,881,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,536,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877,335 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $600,434,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,379,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $51,394,583,000 after acquiring an additional 381,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Netflix by 34.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,420,267 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,702,838,000 after acquiring an additional 367,243 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Up 1.1%

Netflix stock opened at $95.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $402.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.80. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $134.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 23,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $2,065,210.29. Following the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,851,571. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 31,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total transaction of $2,824,859.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 79,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,081,253.40. The trade was a 28.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,520,133 shares of company stock worth $137,259,786 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upgraded Netflix to a “positive” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings cut Netflix from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $112.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $120.00 price target on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

Read Our Latest Report on NFLX

Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.