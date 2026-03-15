DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP Takes Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,831,000. Philip Morris International accounts for about 1.5% of DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 43,546,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,063,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,835 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 128,776,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,887,743,000 after buying an additional 2,714,674 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,857,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,018,555,000 after buying an additional 2,235,380 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 69.0% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,512,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,138,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,014 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In related news, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total transaction of $14,574,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 632,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,200,429.92. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total transaction of $6,138,418.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 164,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,868,125.43. This trade represents a 17.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $174.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.11 and a 52-week high of $191.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.12.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 130.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.88%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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