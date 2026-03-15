Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 3,065 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Boothbay Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $10,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $32,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Neal Blinde sold 38,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $7,265,098.85. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 33,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,391,801.01. This represents a 53.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason P. Hanson sold 3,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $764,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 40,230 shares in the company, valued at $8,247,150. The trade was a 8.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,933 shares of company stock worth $14,363,897. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of COF stock opened at $179.76 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $143.22 and a fifty-two week high of $259.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.80 billion, a PE ratio of 60.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.86.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 3.54%.Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.11%.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

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