Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Purchases 16,507 Shares of Blackstone Inc. $BX

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. raised its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,507 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $28,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,492,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,394,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,796 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 16,035.1% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,140,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,197 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Blackstone by 2.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 346,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 20.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 840,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,582,000 after purchasing an additional 142,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 733.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Iv Gp Mana Blackstone bought 1,146,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.16 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,716,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,297,073.84. This trade represents a 7.37% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone sold 1,596,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $15,961,420.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BX. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Evercore lowered their price target on Blackstone from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $158.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Blackstone from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $171.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BX

Key Stories Impacting Blackstone

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Blackstone Price Performance

BX stock opened at $106.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.73 and a 12-month high of $190.09.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 20.89%.Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 153.61%.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

Blackstone’s business is organized around several principal investment platforms.

See Also

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