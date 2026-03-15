BitFuFu (FUFU) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, March 20th. Analysts expect BitFuFu to post earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $105.1480 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, March 20, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

BitFuFu Stock Performance

BitFuFu stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.12. The stock has a market cap of $406.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. BitFuFu has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $5.85.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On BitFuFu

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BitFuFu by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of BitFuFu by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of BitFuFu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in BitFuFu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BitFuFu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 37.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on FUFU shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BitFuFu in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. B. Riley Financial cut their target price on BitFuFu from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded BitFuFu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

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BitFuFu Company Profile

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BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

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