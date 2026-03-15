Candelo Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 24,600 Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Candelo Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,815,000. Union Pacific makes up about 5.0% of Candelo Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $27,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $245.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.77.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP opened at $242.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.81. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $268.14. The company has a market cap of $143.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 29.12%.The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.12%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two?thirds of the United States.

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