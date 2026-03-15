SharkNinja, Inc. $SN Shares Purchased by Dorsal Capital Management LP

Dorsal Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 975,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. SharkNinja accounts for about 2.7% of Dorsal Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Dorsal Capital Management LP owned about 0.69% of SharkNinja worth $100,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SN. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,773,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SharkNinja in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,983,000. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in SharkNinja by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,788,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new position in SharkNinja in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,048,000. Finally, Voss Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 575,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,981,000 after purchasing an additional 405,626 shares during the period. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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SharkNinja Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE SN opened at $99.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.04. SharkNinja, Inc. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $133.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.26.

Insider Transactions at SharkNinja

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. SharkNinja had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. SharkNinja’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. SharkNinja has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other SharkNinja news, CFO Adam Quigley sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total value of $299,623.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,844.28. This trade represents a 23.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SharkNinja from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on SharkNinja from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded SharkNinja from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SharkNinja

About SharkNinja

(Free Report)

SharkNinja (NYSE: SN) is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company’s product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

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