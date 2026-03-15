DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP Invests $1.23 Million in Dollar General Corporation $DG

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 952.6% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Bryan D. Wheeler sold 9,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.32, for a total transaction of $1,322,888.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,959.40. This trade represents a 30.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total value of $304,304.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 36,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,001.80. The trade was a 5.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 19,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,868 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $131.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.70 and a 200-day moving average of $123.71. Dollar General Corporation has a 1 year low of $77.52 and a 1 year high of $158.23.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.36. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on DG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DG

More Dollar General News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar General this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results materially beat expectations — revenue of ~$10.9B (+5.9% YoY), same-store sales up 4.3% and GAAP EPS of $1.93, with margin expansion that management attributes to cost controls and store efforts. This underpins near-term fundamentals. DG Q4 Deep Dive

Q4 results materially beat expectations — revenue of ~$10.9B (+5.9% YoY), same-store sales up 4.3% and GAAP EPS of $1.93, with margin expansion that management attributes to cost controls and store efforts. This underpins near-term fundamentals. Positive Sentiment: Institutional investors have been buyers on the dip and technicals showed quick support after the drop, suggesting a base for a rebound if forward signals improve. MarketBeat: Holds Its Ground

Institutional investors have been buyers on the dip and technicals showed quick support after the drop, suggesting a base for a rebound if forward signals improve. Positive Sentiment: Management continues returning capital (quarterly dividend announced) and highlighted balance-sheet improvements and margin momentum, which supports long-term cash returns. BusinessWire: Q4 Results

Management continues returning capital (quarterly dividend announced) and highlighted balance-sheet improvements and margin momentum, which supports long-term cash returns. Neutral Sentiment: Store-footprint rationalization: DG closed hundreds of locations after evaluating its footprint — a drag in the near term but positioned to improve profitability and comps over time. FastCompany: Store Closures

Store-footprint rationalization: DG closed hundreds of locations after evaluating its footprint — a drag in the near term but positioned to improve profitability and comps over time. Neutral Sentiment: Dollar General has outperformed the Dow over the past year, but analysts are cautious — the setup is mixed: upside potential exists but may require follow-through later in 2026. Barchart: Outperforming the Dow?

Dollar General has outperformed the Dow over the past year, but analysts are cautious — the setup is mixed: upside potential exists but may require follow-through later in 2026. Negative Sentiment: Guidance disappointed: management offered a more muted 2026 sales/same-store-sales outlook than some had modeled, which is the primary reason investors sold the stock despite the beat. Yahoo: Why DG Is Down

Guidance disappointed: management offered a more muted 2026 sales/same-store-sales outlook than some had modeled, which is the primary reason investors sold the stock despite the beat. Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst responses and price-target moves — several firms trimmed targets or kept hold/neutral ratings (some smaller upward adjustments), leaving near-term sentiment mixed and limiting immediate upside. Benzinga: Analyst Coverage

Mixed analyst responses and price-target moves — several firms trimmed targets or kept hold/neutral ratings (some smaller upward adjustments), leaving near-term sentiment mixed and limiting immediate upside. Negative Sentiment: Broader market weakness (oil-driven risk-off and equity declines) amplified selling pressure across retail names, exacerbating DG’s pullback after the cautious guide. Yahoo: Market Headwinds

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation’s prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General’s stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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