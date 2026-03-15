DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP Takes $1.85 Million Position in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 72,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 248.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 69,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 49,741 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.2% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 100,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 33,258 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,338,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.80.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Keurig Dr Pepper has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.170 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KDP shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig’s single?serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company’s product mix includes single?serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

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