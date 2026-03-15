99,800 Shares in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU Purchased by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 99,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the second quarter worth about $626,569,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in NU by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 29,141,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,555,000 after buying an additional 14,449,834 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in NU by 276.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,416,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,842,000 after buying an additional 13,529,278 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NU by 182.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 19,449,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,385,000 after buying an additional 12,574,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in NU by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,424,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,952,000 after buying an additional 8,265,475 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NU Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE NU opened at $13.88 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $18.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. NU had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NU from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Santander upgraded NU from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on NU from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on NU from $18.40 to $17.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded NU from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.22.

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NU Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU), commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

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