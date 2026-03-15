Bank of America Corporation $BAC is Cinctive Capital Management LP’s 10th Largest Position

Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 78.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,864 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 1.2% of Cinctive Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $25,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the third quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 0.3% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 60,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 1.4% during the third quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 13,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Bank of America news, insider Thomas M. Scrivener sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $2,491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 227,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,357,614.86. This represents a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 83,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 307,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,362,000. This trade represents a 21.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,832 shares of company stock valued at $11,094,960. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Bank of America

Bank of America Stock Down 0.9%

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

BAC stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $335.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. Bank of America Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $57.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Erste Group Bank cut Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

View Our Latest Report on BAC

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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