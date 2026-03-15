Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 350,967 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,674,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 350,967 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $261,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,249,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,497,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,191,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,002,258,000 after buying an additional 713,379 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3,493.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 493,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,297,000 after buying an additional 479,593 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 51,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 28,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 11,847 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $15,042,634.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,411,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial set a $115.00 target price on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BSX

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX opened at $69.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.62. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52-week low of $67.56 and a 52-week high of $109.50. The firm has a market cap of $102.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.47 and its 200-day moving average is $93.29.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.44%.The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Boston Scientific News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published a recap explaining why Boston Scientific dipped more than the broader market, noting recent volatility around the company. Useful for context on short?term market reaction. Article Title

Zacks published a recap explaining why Boston Scientific dipped more than the broader market, noting recent volatility around the company. Useful for context on short?term market reaction. Negative Sentiment: Citigroup lowered its price target for Boston Scientific to $94.00 — a formal analyst downgrade that can weigh on sentiment and may lead some funds to reprice positions. Article Title

Citigroup lowered its price target for Boston Scientific to $94.00 — a formal analyst downgrade that can weigh on sentiment and may lead some funds to reprice positions. Negative Sentiment: Levi & Korsinsky (reported via PR Newswire) and others say a filed class action alleges Boston Scientific executives misrepresented U.S. electrophysiology procedure volumes — this is the substantive allegation that could lead to discovery, potential damages or settlement risk. Investors should watch pleadings and any company response. Article Title

Levi & Korsinsky (reported via PR Newswire) and others say a filed class action alleges Boston Scientific executives misrepresented U.S. electrophysiology procedure volumes — this is the substantive allegation that could lead to discovery, potential damages or settlement risk. Investors should watch pleadings and any company response. Negative Sentiment: Multiple plaintiff law firms (Rosen, Pomerantz, Glancy Prongay Wolke, Robbins Geller, Faruqi, Gross, Bernstein Liebhard, etc.) have issued shareholder alerts and deadline reminders (lead?plaintiff motions due May 4, 2026). The coordinated outreach increases the likelihood of consolidated litigation and underscores ongoing legal scrutiny. Article Title

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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