Capula Management Ltd Has $5.91 Million Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Capula Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,154 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,664 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $252.44 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.20 and a twelve month high of $259.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.40. The company has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $10.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $6.78. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 26.68%.Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 9.14%.

Cheniere Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 21.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LNG. Wolfe Research set a $220.00 target price on Cheniere Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $274.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $283.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.39.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LNG

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company’s core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long?term and short?term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere’s principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

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