Capital Impact Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,269 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 18,840 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 4.5% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $20,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Oracle by 7.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,093,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,113,526,000 after acquiring an additional 360,000 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 626.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 11,537 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,946 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $689,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 68,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,905,000 after purchasing an additional 25,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Oracle from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.06.

Oracle Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of ORCL opened at $155.08 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The stock has a market cap of $446.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 60.00%. Oracle’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.

Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $437,064.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,429.56. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. The trade was a 6.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,064 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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