Envista Holdings Corporation $NVST Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,752,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,274 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.05% of Envista worth $178,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Envista in the second quarter worth approximately $43,936,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Envista in the second quarter valued at $40,229,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,098,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,656 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,905,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,178,000 after purchasing an additional 523,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,537,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,284,000 after purchasing an additional 367,363 shares during the period.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. Envista Holdings Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. Envista had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 6.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Envista has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Corporation will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 target price on shares of Envista in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Envista in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Envista from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

In related news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 9,675 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $290,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 32,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,460. This trade represents a 23.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Envista Holdings Corporation is a global dental products company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of dental consumables, equipment and technology solutions. Headquartered in Brea, California, Envista serves dental practitioners, specialists and laboratories in more than 150 countries. The company’s offerings span implant, orthodontic, endodontic and restorative product lines as well as digital imaging systems and practice management software.

Envista’s product brands include Nobel Biocare for dental implants and restorative solutions, Ormco for orthodontic appliances and treatment systems, Kerr for restorative and endodontic materials, KaVo for dental imaging and handpieces, and Vista for surgical drills and instruments.

