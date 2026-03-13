BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 965,730 Shares of Tempus AI, Inc. $TEM

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) by 312.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,274,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 965,730 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Tempus AI were worth $102,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tempus AI by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 84,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 17,866 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 1,459.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 94,783 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the third quarter valued at about $1,695,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tempus AI by 22.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,441,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,032,000 after buying an additional 1,706,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 218.2% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 28,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 19,358 shares during the period. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tempus AI alerts:

Key Stories Impacting Tempus AI

Here are the key news stories impacting Tempus AI this week:

Tempus AI Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ:TEM opened at $49.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of -35.14 and a beta of 5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $104.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.91.

In other news, EVP Andrew Polovin sold 10,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $660,334.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,424.58. This represents a 7.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Fukushima sold 9,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $566,407.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 694,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,001,603.70. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 570,143 shares of company stock worth $35,595,055. Insiders own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tempus AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Tempus AI from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Tempus AI from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tempus AI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tempus AI

About Tempus AI

(Free Report)

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company’s core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempus AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.