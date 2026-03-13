Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF $FLIA

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,489,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,243,161 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF worth $153,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 20,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 50,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 81,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 11,910 shares during the period.

Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of FLIA stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $20.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.47.

About Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF

The Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (FLIA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate ex-USD index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in government, agency, and corporate debt outside of the United States. FLIA was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

