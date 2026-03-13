Franklin Resources Inc. Has $165.38 Million Position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 304,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 22,218 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $165,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 791,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $429,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 740,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $401,794,000 after buying an additional 37,069 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 728,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,665,000 after purchasing an additional 174,592 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,537,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 394,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $214,029,000 after acquiring an additional 54,197 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gary A. Ogilby sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.32, for a total value of $390,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,126.72. The trade was a 19.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 9,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.45, for a total transaction of $5,842,899.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 46,192 shares in the company, valued at $28,936,978.40. The trade was a 16.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,269 shares of company stock worth $10,797,098. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE:CW opened at $680.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $662.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $583.52. The firm has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.91. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 52 week low of $266.88 and a 52 week high of $730.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $946.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.14 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 13.84%.The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CW shares. Wall Street Zen raised Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $748.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.17.

View Our Latest Report on Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.