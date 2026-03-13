Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM Shares Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $10,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,473.2% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $617,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 51,972.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Boyum Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boyum Wealth Architects LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 75,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,535,000 after purchasing an additional 24,904 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $245.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $165.72 and a one year high of $262.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.42.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.323 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

