Bokf Na Increases Position in MGIC Investment Corporation $MTG

Bokf Na lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,884 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 13.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,331,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,940 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,302,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,403 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,333,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,446 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $95,857,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,103,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,901,000 after buying an additional 195,895 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $26.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. MGIC Investment Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average of $27.72.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 60.84%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. MGIC Investment’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.11%.

In related news, COO Salvatore A. Miosi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $818,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 454,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,387,261.15. This represents a 6.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula C. Maggio sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $550,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,689 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,094.39. This represents a 14.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,203 shares of company stock worth $5,058,572. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $29.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Neutral Sentiment: UBS reduced its price target for MTG from $29.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating; the new PT still implies upside vs. current levels, so this is a mild cap on upside rather than a bearish call. UBS Lowers PT to $28

UBS reduced its price target for MTG from $29.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating; the new PT still implies upside vs. current levels, so this is a mild cap on upside rather than a bearish call. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed multiple EPS estimates across quarters and fiscal years, lowering Q1 2026 to $0.73 (from $0.74), Q2 2026 to $0.75 (from $0.76), Q1–Q3 2027 quarterlies modestly (e.g., Q1 2027 to $0.81 from $0.83; Q2 2027 to $0.86 from $0.87; Q3 2027 to $0.84), and cutting FY2026 to $3.10 (from $3.12) and FY2027 to $3.39 (from $3.42). These downward tweaks are small but signal slightly weaker near?term earnings momentum that could weigh on sentiment. Zacks Lowers Estimates

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) is a leading provider of private mortgage insurance in the United States. Established in 1957 as the nation’s first private mortgage insurer, MGIC helps lenders manage credit risk and facilitates homeownership by protecting mortgage loans against default. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company operates through its principal subsidiary, Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation, and maintains relationships with a broad network of originators and servicers nationwide.

The company’s primary business activity involves issuing mortgage insurance policies that enable borrowers to purchase homes with down payments below traditional lending thresholds.

