Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Shares Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 209,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,075 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,162,802,000. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,477,000. 59 North Capital Management LP increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 10,597,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $311,563,000 after buying an additional 3,739,398 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 364.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,165,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $122,461,000 after buying an additional 3,269,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,219,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,092,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William A. Smith purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.75 per share, with a total value of $89,250.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 31,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,838.25. This represents a 10.68% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $207,609.22. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 188,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,359,320.24. The trade was a 3.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 46,498 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,248 in the last ninety days. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $33.36 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $34.24. The company has a market cap of $74.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.31.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 18.04%.The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Freedom Capital raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.08.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company’s assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan’s operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

