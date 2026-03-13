Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 439,304 Shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 1,769.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 464,133 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 439,304 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $25,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 3,040.9% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 691 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 718 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 229.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 755 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BHP opened at $70.86 on Friday. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $39.73 and a twelve month high of $83.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.04 and its 200 day moving average is $61.38.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 399.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $49.50 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

BHP Group is an Anglo-Australian natural resources company engaged principally in the exploration, development, production and marketing of commodities. Its core businesses include the extraction and processing of iron ore, copper, metallurgical and thermal coal, nickel and other minerals. BHP operates large-scale mining and processing assets and supplies raw materials used across steelmaking, energy and industrial supply chains.

The company has a global operating footprint with significant assets and projects in Australia and the Americas, and commercial activities that serve customers worldwide.

