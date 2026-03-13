4,841 Shares in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 29.4% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Management unveiled "Accelerate 2030," a multi?year strategic plan with explicit long?term targets (8% revenue CAGR, 12% adj. EBITDA CAGR, 16% adj. EPS CAGR through the cycle) and announced the largest buyback in company history — an increase to a $3.0B repurchase program and an imminent $200M accelerated share repurchase, all supportive of EPS and share-price upside.

Analyst upgrades and estimate lifts from Zacks Research: Zacks moved to "Strong?Buy" and raised EPS forecasts across multiple quarters and fiscal years (FY2026–FY2028), improving forward earnings expectations — a near?term catalyst for investor demand.

Ongoing deal activity and data signals: JLL highlighted healthy capital?markets deal flow (example: $125.5M Freddie Mac refinancing deal) and its bid?intensity research indicates more normalized investor competition across sectors — both support fee revenue and transaction volumes.

Technical/market structure tailwinds: Short interest fell meaningfully in February (~13.5%), reducing potential short pressure and supporting price momentum.

Index/rebalance disclosure: A routine Russell 1000 share?sale disclosure was filed (informational; not an operational development).

Media and analyst pieces providing Q4 context vs. peers are circulating — useful framing for investors but not a single new operational surprise.

Insider selling: Director Deborah H. McAneny sold 2,500 shares (?$751k) on March 10, reducing her stake by ~14.3% — a small negative sentiment signal but limited in size relative to total float.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE:JLL opened at $293.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $328.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.24. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $194.36 and a 1-year high of $363.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.42.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $8.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.25 by $1.46. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 3.03%.The company had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.15 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on JLL. Barclays assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $351.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $361.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $405.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jones Lang LaSalle

In related news, Director Deborah H. Mcaneny sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.50, for a total value of $751,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,992.50. This represents a 14.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

