Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.31, but opened at $70.9599. Mitsubishi Electric shares last traded at $69.55, with a volume of 28,864 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MIELY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Mitsubishi Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised Mitsubishi Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
View Our Latest Report on MIELY
Mitsubishi Electric Stock Down 0.3%
Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (OTCMKTS: MIELY) is a Tokyo-based multinational manufacturer of electrical and electronic equipment. Founded in 1921, the company is part of the broader Mitsubishi Group and has grown into a diversified industrial enterprise serving commercial, industrial and consumer markets. Mitsubishi Electric develops, manufactures and sells a wide range of products and systems used in building systems, factory automation, power generation and distribution, transportation, and information and communication infrastructure.
The company’s product and service portfolio includes air-conditioning and heating systems, elevators and escalators, factory automation and control equipment, power and electric systems, transportation systems and signaling for railways, and semiconductors and electronic devices.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mitsubishi Electric
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.