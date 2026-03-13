Short Interest in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Drops By 61.3%

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 212,702 shares, a drop of 61.3% from the February 12th total of 549,047 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 435,988 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 435,988 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

VYNE Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1%

VYNE stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.00. VYNE Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VYNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.50.

Institutional Trading of VYNE Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYNE. Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Patient Square Capital LP grew its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patient Square Capital LP now owns 317,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 88,030 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small-molecule therapies for vascular, inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company is advancing a pipeline of selective oral inhibitors that modulate key pathways implicated in chronic tissue damage and immune dysregulation. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, VYNE Therapeutics seeks to address high-unmet-need conditions by leveraging proprietary chemical and biological insights to create differentiated drug candidates.

The company’s lead program, VTX-002, targets the colony-stimulating factor-1 receptor (CSF-1R) pathway, which plays a central role in macrophage proliferation and activation.

