Short Interest in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Drops By 61.3%

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 212,702 shares, a drop of 61.3% from the February 12th total of 549,047 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 435,988 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 435,988 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
VYNE Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1%
VYNE stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.00. VYNE Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45.
Analyst Ratings Changes
VYNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.50.
Institutional Trading of VYNE Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYNE. Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Patient Square Capital LP grew its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patient Square Capital LP now owns 317,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 88,030 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.
About VYNE Therapeutics
VYNE Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small-molecule therapies for vascular, inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company is advancing a pipeline of selective oral inhibitors that modulate key pathways implicated in chronic tissue damage and immune dysregulation. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, VYNE Therapeutics seeks to address high-unmet-need conditions by leveraging proprietary chemical and biological insights to create differentiated drug candidates.
The company’s lead program, VTX-002, targets the colony-stimulating factor-1 receptor (CSF-1R) pathway, which plays a central role in macrophage proliferation and activation.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than VYNE Therapeutics
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.