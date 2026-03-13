Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 18,333 Shares of Entergy Corporation $ETR

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 296,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,333 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Entergy were worth $27,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 5,466.7% during the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other news, EVP John C. Dinelli sold 5,372 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $558,419.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,155.55. This trade represents a 18.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entergy Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE:ETR opened at $104.46 on Friday. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $75.57 and a twelve month high of $107.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Entergy had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETR. Morgan Stanley set a $98.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Argus set a $100.00 target price on shares of Entergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.61.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company’s operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy’s generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

