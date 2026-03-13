Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS Holdings Raised by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,942,746 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 499,009 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,033,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 31.9% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 85.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 467.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.78, for a total value of $297,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 94,137 shares in the company, valued at $28,032,115.86. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 27,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.57, for a total transaction of $8,857,838.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 69,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,286,201.49. This represents a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $9,767,972 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $290.32 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $376.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $302.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.67.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.150 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.50.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company’s offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

