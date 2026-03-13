Knuff & Co LLC Buys 5,992 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 109.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,457 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 281.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Rexford Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 229.6% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 1,423.1% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $120.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.06 and its 200-day moving average is $127.59. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.07 and a 52-week high of $144.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Evercore boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, January 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on PulteGroup from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.71.

In related news, EVP Kevin A. Henry sold 5,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $729,548.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,333.19. The trade was a 26.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 14,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $1,919,842.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 69,753 shares in the company, valued at $9,417,352.53. This represents a 16.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,952 shares of company stock valued at $20,162,165. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc (NYSE: PHM) is a U.S.-based residential homebuilder that designs, constructs and sells single-family homes and develops master-planned communities. The company operates multiple national and regional brands that target different buyer segments, including first-time buyers, move-up buyers and active-adult customers. Its operations encompass land acquisition and development, home design and construction, community amenities and ongoing customer service and warranty programs.

PulteGroup markets homes under several well-known brands, such as Pulte Homes, Centex and Del Webb, among others, offering a range of product types from entry-level detached homes to larger, higher-end residences and age-restricted active-adult communities.

