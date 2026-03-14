Portolan Capital Management LLC Invests $14.53 Million in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. $SEI

Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 363,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,527,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Solaris Energy Infrastructure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEI. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $477,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,475,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $13,714,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Performance

SEI opened at $52.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.72 and its 200 day moving average is $47.05. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $61.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Solaris Energy Infrastructure ( NYSE:SEI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $179.70 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

SEI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Glj Research assumed coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solaris Energy Infrastructure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SEI

Insider Buying and Selling at Solaris Energy Infrastructure

In other news, Director Laurie H. Argo sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $101,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 50,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,225.75. The trade was a 4.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aj Teague acquired 2,310 shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.13 per share, with a total value of $99,630.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 106,465 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,835.45. This represents a 2.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

(Free Report)

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc (NYSE: SEI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

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