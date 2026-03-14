Portolan Capital Management LLC Has $10.49 Million Holdings in Fabrinet $FN

Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,354 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Fabrinet worth $10,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,135,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,507,829,000 after purchasing an additional 59,002 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Fabrinet by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,779,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,432,000 after buying an additional 553,196 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fabrinet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,771,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Fabrinet by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 681,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,616,000 after buying an additional 170,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Fabrinet by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 663,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,464,000 after buying an additional 336,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

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Fabrinet Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of FN opened at $502.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $501.54 and its 200-day moving average is $445.28. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $148.55 and a 12 month high of $632.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 18.69%. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. Fabrinet has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FN shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $366.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $537.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Fabrinet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.25.

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Fabrinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fabrinet is a global provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro?mechanical and electronic manufacturing services (CEM). The company specializes in complex manufacturing processes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in communications, data center, industrial, instrumentation and medical markets. Key capabilities include high?precision fiber alignment, micro?assembly, testing and diagnostics, and integration of electro?optic subassemblies.

Incorporated in 2000, Fabrinet operates under a corporate structure headquartered in Singapore with additional regional offices and design centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

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