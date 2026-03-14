Portolan Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. $WWW

Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 796,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $21,859,000. Wolverine World Wide makes up approximately 1.2% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Wolverine World Wide as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 16,025.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1,605.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 370.0% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

Shares of WWW opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.19. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $32.80.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $517.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Wolverine World Wide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WWW. Wall Street Zen raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Zacks Research raised Wolverine World Wide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Wolverine World Wide

About Wolverine World Wide

(Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc (NYSE: WWW) is a global footwear and apparel company headquartered in Rockford, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures and markets a diversified portfolio of casual, active and performance lifestyle brands. Wolverine World Wide’s offerings span multiple price points and consumer segments, with products that include outdoor and trail footwear, running shoes, casual sneakers, boat shoes, work boots and related apparel and accessories.

Key brands in Wolverine World Wide’s portfolio include Merrell, an outdoor performance footwear brand; Saucony, known for running shoes and athletic gear; Sperry, which popularized boat shoes; Hush Puppies, a casual and comfort?oriented line; and Keds, a heritage sneaker label.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.