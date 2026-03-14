Cellebrite DI Ltd. $CLBT Shares Acquired by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,419,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,407,818 shares during the period. Cellebrite DI accounts for approximately 2.4% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 1.01% of Cellebrite DI worth $44,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 1,998.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 523.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

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Cellebrite DI Price Performance

NASDAQ CLBT opened at $14.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.90. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $20.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $128.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.07 million. Cellebrite DI had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLBT. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cellebrite DI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

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About Cellebrite DI

(Free Report)

Cellebrite DI is a global provider of digital intelligence and forensics solutions that enable law enforcement agencies, government bodies and enterprises to extract, analyze and act on data from mobile devices, cloud services and digital sources. The company’s technology is designed to accelerate investigations, support evidence-based decision-making and enhance security operations by delivering actionable intelligence in a secure, scalable platform.

The company’s flagship offerings include the Universal Forensic Extraction Device (UFED) series for data acquisition and decoding, Physical Analyzer for advanced data parsing and visualization, and Pathfinder for case-driven investigation workflows.

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