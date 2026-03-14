Sue Main Acquires 2,000 Shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Stock

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) Director Sue Main purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.61 per share, for a total transaction of $299,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $299,220. This represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Allegion Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of ALLE opened at $145.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Allegion PLC has a 1 year low of $116.57 and a 1 year high of $183.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.72.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.07). Allegion had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 15.83%.The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-8.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLE. Barclays reduced their target price on Allegion from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “positive” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Allegion from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALLE

Allegion News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Allegion this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Sue Main bought 2,000 shares at ~$149.61 on March 11 — insider purchases can signal management confidence and help investor sentiment. Insider Buy Filing

Director Sue Main bought 2,000 shares at ~$149.61 on March 11 — insider purchases can signal management confidence and help investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Allegion raised its quarterly dividend to $0.55 (annualized $2.20), increasing yield and returning more cash to shareholders — supportive for income-focused investors and signals board confidence in cash flow. Dividend Announcement / MarketBeat

Allegion raised its quarterly dividend to $0.55 (annualized $2.20), increasing yield and returning more cash to shareholders — supportive for income-focused investors and signals board confidence in cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Consensus broker rating remains “Hold” — implies limited analyst conviction for near-term upside despite mixed buy/hold split among firms. Consensus Recommendation

Consensus broker rating remains “Hold” — implies limited analyst conviction for near-term upside despite mixed buy/hold split among firms. Neutral Sentiment: Comparative write-up contrasts Allegion with Halma (HLMAF) — useful context for valuation and sector positioning but not an immediate catalyst. Financial Contrast

Comparative write-up contrasts Allegion with Halma (HLMAF) — useful context for valuation and sector positioning but not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed its quarterly EPS estimate (Q4 FY26/quarter noted) from $2.23 to $2.19 — a downward revision to near-term earnings expectations that can weigh on the stock if further cuts follow. Zacks Estimate Cut

Zacks trimmed its quarterly EPS estimate (Q4 FY26/quarter noted) from $2.23 to $2.19 — a downward revision to near-term earnings expectations that can weigh on the stock if further cuts follow. Negative Sentiment: Coverage pieces urging investors to sell (e.g., “3 reasons to sell ALLE”) increase bearish sentiment and can pressure flows, especially given recent earnings miss and lowered guidance ranges. Sell Article

Institutional Trading of Allegion

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,838,000. Burney Co. bought a new position in Allegion during the third quarter valued at $9,297,000. Fusion Capital LLC bought a new position in Allegion during the third quarter valued at $4,406,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the second quarter valued at $112,433,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 5.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,356,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,991,000 after acquiring an additional 113,821 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegion

(Get Free Report)

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion’s core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company’s product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.