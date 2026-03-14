Doug Wright Purchases 8,600 Shares of ATS (TSE:ATS) Stock

ATS Co. (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) insider Doug Wright purchased 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$40.20 per share, with a total value of C$345,720.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 8,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$345,720. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock.

Doug Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 11th, Doug Wright purchased 8,300 shares of ATS stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$41.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$343,952.00.

ATS Stock Performance

ATS opened at C$37.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 198.79 and a beta of 0.87. ATS Co. has a one year low of C$29.81 and a one year high of C$45.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATS ( TSE:ATS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATS had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 0.67%.The company had revenue of C$760.65 million during the quarter.

ATS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on ATS from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of ATS from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of ATS from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.60.

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About ATS

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ATS Corp formerly, ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc is a Canada-based company that provides automation systems. The company designs and builds customized automated manufacturing and testing systems for customers, and provides pre- and post-automation services. The company’s products comprise conveyor systems, automated electrified monorails, tray handlers, laser systems, and other hardware and software products. The company also provides pre-automation solutions, including strategic direction and planning services, as well as aftermarket support.

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