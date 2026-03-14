214,221 Shares in Levi Strauss & Co. $LEVI Purchased by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 214,221 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Levi Strauss & Co. at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,978,738 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $209,205,000 after acquiring an additional 277,835 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 123,970.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,163,649 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $58,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166,203 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,958,271 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $36,208,000 after purchasing an additional 890,752 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth $39,322,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,597,687 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $24,908,000 after purchasing an additional 52,332 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LEVI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.69.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of LEVI opened at $17.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.54. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $24.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.460 EPS. Analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jason Gowans sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $873,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 92,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,704.17. The trade was a 30.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Jedrzejek sold 2,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $44,060.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 106,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,632.80. This trade represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 49,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,068,909 over the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co is a global apparel company best known for its denim jeans and casual wear. Founded in 1853 in San Francisco by Bavarian immigrant Levi Strauss, the company pioneered the modern blue jean with the introduction of rivet-reinforced work pants. Over its more than 160-year history, Levi Strauss has evolved into a lifestyle brand, offering a broad portfolio that includes denim for men, women and children, as well as tops, outerwear, footwear and accessories.

The company’s flagship label, Levi’s®, is recognized worldwide for its iconic styles such as the 501® Original Fit Jeans, while additional brands, including Dockers®, Target core metric, and Denizen® by Levi’s, cater to diverse price points and consumer segments.

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