Portolan Capital Management LLC Sells 213,959 Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. $IIIV

Portolan Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,959 shares during the period. i3 Verticals accounts for about 1.3% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.32% of i3 Verticals worth $24,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IIIV. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 31.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 648,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,815,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on IIIV shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on i3 Verticals from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded i3 Verticals from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Insider Activity at i3 Verticals

In related news, CRO Paul Christians sold 6,122 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $142,214.06. Following the transaction, the executive owned 31,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,937.50. The trade was a 16.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

i3 Verticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $23.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average of $26.97. The company has a market cap of $706.83 million, a PE ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 0.97. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a one year low of $19.89 and a one year high of $33.97.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.18 million. i3 Verticals had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 4.32%. i3 Verticals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.160 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

i3 Verticals Profile

(Free Report)

i3 Verticals, Inc is a provider of integrated software and merchant payment processing solutions tailored for specific vertical markets across the United States. Since its founding in 2001 and headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, the company has focused on delivering SaaS-based applications and payment services to streamline revenue collection and management workflows for its clients.

The company’s product portfolio includes electronic payment processing for credit and debit card transactions, automated clearing house (ACH) transfers, online and mobile payment portals, and related risk management and compliance tools.

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