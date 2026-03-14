James Calvin O’rourke Sells 4,951 Shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) Stock

Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) Director James Calvin O’rourke sold 4,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $492,129.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,777.60. This trade represents a 64.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Toro Stock Performance

NYSE:TTC opened at $95.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.16. Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $62.34 and a fifty-two week high of $105.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

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Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Toro had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Toro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. Analysts expect that Toro Company will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Toro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Toro from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Toro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.40.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Toro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Toro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

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The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of a broad range of outdoor environment equipment for residential, commercial and professional markets. Its product portfolio includes lawn mowers, utility vehicles, snow throwers, irrigation systems and landscape maintenance equipment. Toro’s offerings span walk-behind and ride-on mowers, zero-turn radius mowers, snow blowers, sprinklers, drip irrigation products, spreaders and specialty turf maintenance machines tailored to golf courses, sports fields and municipal parks.

Founded in 1914 and headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota, Toro has built a century-long legacy of innovation in the grounds-care industry.

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