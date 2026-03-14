James Calvin O’rourke Sells 4,951 Shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) Stock

Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) Director James Calvin O’rourke sold 4,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $492,129.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,777.60. This trade represents a 64.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Toro Stock Performance
NYSE:TTC opened at $95.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.16. Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $62.34 and a fifty-two week high of $105.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Toro had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Toro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. Analysts expect that Toro Company will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Toro
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Toro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Toro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.
Toro Company Profile
The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of a broad range of outdoor environment equipment for residential, commercial and professional markets. Its product portfolio includes lawn mowers, utility vehicles, snow throwers, irrigation systems and landscape maintenance equipment. Toro’s offerings span walk-behind and ride-on mowers, zero-turn radius mowers, snow blowers, sprinklers, drip irrigation products, spreaders and specialty turf maintenance machines tailored to golf courses, sports fields and municipal parks.
Founded in 1914 and headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota, Toro has built a century-long legacy of innovation in the grounds-care industry.
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