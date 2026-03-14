Perbak Capital Partners LLP Acquires 3,413 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

Perbak Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Perbak Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Groupe la Francaise grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 8.2% in the second quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 25.1% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% during the third quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 16,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 12,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WSM shares. Evercore set a $215.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $188.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.78.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $157,357.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,715,497.76. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.39, for a total transaction of $7,258,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 806,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,267,708.43. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $180.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.98 and its 200 day moving average is $195.19. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.07 and a 1 year high of $222.00.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 16th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Free Report)

Williams?Sonoma, Inc is a specialty retailer focused on the home and culinary markets, best known for premium cookware, kitchen tools and home furnishings. The company traces its roots to a single cookware store founded by Chuck Williams in 1956 in Sonoma, California, and has evolved into a multi?brand home furnishings and housewares business. Its merchandise mix spans cookware and kitchen electrics, tabletop and food prep items, furniture, bedding, lighting and decorative accessories designed for both everyday use and higher?end interiors.

The company operates a portfolio of consumer brands that target distinct segments of the home market.

Further Reading

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