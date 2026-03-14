Perbak Capital Partners LLP Purchases 12,085 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

Perbak Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 194.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,289 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares during the quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DLD Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 20,000,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,595,200,000 after buying an additional 7,500,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,061,962 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $483,502,000 after acquiring an additional 281,526 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 39.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,437,472 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $258,739,000 after acquiring an additional 980,966 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at $266,817,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,239,099 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $245,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 2.1%

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $107.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.88. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.51 and a 52 week high of $113.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-7.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.670 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jon Miller sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $1,129,370.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,492.02. This represents a 32.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Laura Howell sold 11,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,128,878.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,658.26. This trade represents a 47.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,834 shares of company stock worth $7,547,034. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. Evercore lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Raymond James Financial set a $120.00 price target on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company’s core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.