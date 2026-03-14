Douglas Elliman Inc. $DOUG Position Boosted by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,353,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521,959 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned 2.65% of Douglas Elliman worth $6,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOUG. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Douglas Elliman by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,707,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 915,018 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the second quarter valued at $1,418,000. Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the second quarter valued at about $866,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the second quarter worth about $741,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the third quarter worth about $684,000. Institutional investors own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

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Douglas Elliman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DOUG opened at $1.70 on Friday. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $150.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Douglas Elliman in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Douglas Elliman (NYSE: DOUG) is one of the largest residential real estate brokerages in the United States, offering an array of services that span property sales, leasing and management. Founded in 1911 and headquartered in New York City, the firm has built a reputation for representing high-end residential properties and guiding clients through complex real estate transactions. Over the course of its history, Douglas Elliman has expanded its offerings to include specialized support for developers, investors and individual homeowners.

The company’s core business activities include residential brokerage, new development marketing, and property management.

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