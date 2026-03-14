Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Free Report) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on O. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.39.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Stock Down 0.9%

Realty Income stock opened at $64.42 on Wednesday. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $50.71 and a fifty-two week high of $67.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 18.41%.The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.380-4.420 EPS. Analysts predict that Realty Income will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.2705 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 276.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of O. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 4,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Realty Income this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho increased its price target to $68, signaling stronger analyst conviction on growth from acquisitions and partnerships. Mizuho Raises Price Target

Mizuho increased its price target to $68, signaling stronger analyst conviction on growth from acquisitions and partnerships. Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised its price target to $69, adding to the street momentum that clusters targets in the high-$60s. Scotiabank Price Target Raise

Scotiabank raised its price target to $69, adding to the street momentum that clusters targets in the high-$60s. Positive Sentiment: Realty Income declared its 134th monthly dividend increase to $0.2705 per share (annualized ~$3.246; ~5% yield), with record date March 31 — supporting the REIT’s income story. Dividend Increase

Realty Income declared its 134th monthly dividend increase to $0.2705 per share (annualized ~$3.246; ~5% yield), with record date March 31 — supporting the REIT’s income story. Positive Sentiment: Coverage noting stronger balance-sheet capacity and $6.3B of 2025 investments reinforces Realty Income’s ability to fund acquisitions and joint ventures. Balance Sheet Strength

Coverage noting stronger balance-sheet capacity and $6.3B of 2025 investments reinforces Realty Income’s ability to fund acquisitions and joint ventures. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays nudged its price target to $65 but kept an “equal weight” rating, implying limited near-term upside from that shop. Barclays Note

Barclays nudged its price target to $65 but kept an “equal weight” rating, implying limited near-term upside from that shop. Neutral Sentiment: Broader media pieces and lists highlighting high-yield dividend stocks (including REITs) keep income names in focus, but they also emphasize competition for yield across the sector. Dividend Stocks List

Broader media pieces and lists highlighting high-yield dividend stocks (including REITs) keep income names in focus, but they also emphasize competition for yield across the sector. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and limited upside may be constraining: a high P/E and clustered analyst targets near current levels mean upside from here could be modest, which helps explain downward pressure on the share price today.

About Realty Income

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company’s business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income’s portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.