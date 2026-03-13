Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLNT. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.93.

PLNT opened at $74.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.63 and a 200-day moving average of $99.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $73.29 and a 1-year high of $114.47.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $376.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.48 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 16.55% and a negative return on equity of 97.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Planet Fitness has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.380 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,886.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after buying an additional 58,689 shares during the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Coastline Complete Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth $2,815,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $663,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers based in Hampton, New Hampshire. Established in 1992, the company designs and equips its clubs to offer a non-intimidating workout environment, often marketed under its “Judgment Free Zone” philosophy. Planet Fitness markets affordable membership plans and a variety of cardio and strength-training equipment, positioning itself to attract casual and first-time gym users.

The company operates through a network of franchised and company-owned clubs.

