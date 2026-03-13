Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO is Knuff & Co LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 99.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,105 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for 4.1% of Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $14,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4,190.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,984,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,016,000 after buying an additional 13,658,867 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,713,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092,192 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,101.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,383,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,925 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,642,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,644,000 after acquiring an additional 935,468 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,416,000 after purchasing an additional 649,390 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE NVO opened at $38.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $169.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.80. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $35.85 and a 52-week high of $82.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average of $51.92.

Novo Nordisk A/S Dividend Announcement

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 68.91%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.2751 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 541.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nineteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.93.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

