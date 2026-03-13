HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA Shares Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 977.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,339 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare comprises approximately 1.0% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $85,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 311.8% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Compound Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 179.5% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $541.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut HCA Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $520.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $535.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.73.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.37, for a total transaction of $903,528.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,721,924.61. This represents a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 8,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.58, for a total value of $4,126,931.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 11,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,171,357.94. The trade was a 40.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 15,214 shares of company stock worth $7,797,595 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $531.62 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.26 and a 12 month high of $556.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $505.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $468.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $8.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.37 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 409.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.22 EPS. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 10.15%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for?profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company’s core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA’s services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

Featured Stories

