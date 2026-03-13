Steven Yi Sells 5,650 Shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) insider Steven Yi sold 5,650 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $55,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,627,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,911,823.64. This trade represents a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Yi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 10th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $39,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $80,240.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, Steven Yi sold 39,252 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $392,127.48.

On Wednesday, February 25th, Steven Yi sold 12,748 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $123,528.12.

On Monday, February 23rd, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $31,000.00.

On Thursday, February 19th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $29,160.00.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $28,640.00.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $31,960.00.

On Monday, February 9th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $34,960.00.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $35,760.00.

MAX stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $629.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.30. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $13.92.

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.25. MediaAlpha had a negative return on equity of 132.73% and a net margin of 2.30%.The firm had revenue of $291.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. MediaAlpha’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen raised MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MediaAlpha has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 26,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 532,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after buying an additional 211,135 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 36,949 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in MediaAlpha during the second quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MediaAlpha by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc is a technology company that operates a real-time digital marketplace for the distribution of insurance and adjacent services. The company’s platform connects buyers—consumers seeking insurance policies—to sellers, including insurance carriers and distribution partners, through programmatic bidding and data-driven pricing. By leveraging transaction-level data and proprietary auction mechanics, MediaAlpha enables carriers to acquire customers more efficiently and at scale.

The firm offers a suite of products that help clients optimize marketing spend and improve conversion rates.

