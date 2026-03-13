United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 306.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 241,332 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $26,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,277,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,619,730,000 after acquiring an additional 372,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,774,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,106,381,000 after acquiring an additional 444,384 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,792,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,603,459,000 after purchasing an additional 746,667 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,623,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,675,733,000 after purchasing an additional 762,407 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $851,842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $2,655,236.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of UPS stock opened at $97.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.81. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $122.41.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

