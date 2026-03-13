Quadrature Capital Ltd Raises Stock Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,107,996 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 783,054 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $70,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in Intel by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 30,964 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Intel by 0.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,658,924 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,598,957,000 after acquiring an additional 312,485 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Seven Mile Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 880,086 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,527,000 after purchasing an additional 51,734 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $45.74.

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $45.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $54.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.66. The firm has a market cap of $225.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -565.05, a P/E/G ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at $5,545,593. This trade represents a 15.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Zinsner acquired 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 247,392 shares in the company, valued at $10,514,160. This trade represents a 2.44% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

