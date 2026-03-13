Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 911,361 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 117.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,687,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 911,361 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for 3.6% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $307,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,017,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,481,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,879,667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097,629 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $3,307,457,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,798,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,042,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,238,000 after purchasing an additional 427,840 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $2,331,809.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 392,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,467,716.40. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $43,738,207.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,162.24. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,045,279 shares of company stock worth $140,539,043. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. HSBC upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $188.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $208.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.68.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.3%

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $153.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.65, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.12 and a 52-week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

