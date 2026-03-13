SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 281,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,785 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.2% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $99,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $16,014,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $466.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $177.46 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $453.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.79. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $271.55 and a 1-year high of $509.70.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

