WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) Short Interest Update

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 446,801 shares, an increase of 102.9% from the February 12th total of 220,216 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,377 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,377 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WIMI opened at $1.92 on Friday. WiMi Hologram Cloud has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, WiMi Hologram Cloud presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WiMi Hologram Cloud

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.40% of WiMi Hologram Cloud as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Company Profile

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc is a technology company specializing in the development and delivery of cloud-based holographic augmented reality (AR) solutions. Its core offering is a proprietary holographic cloud platform that integrates advanced computer vision, artificial intelligence and 3D rendering algorithms to power immersive AR experiences. The company’s services span content creation, distribution and deployment, enabling enterprises and developers to integrate holographic effects into applications ranging from live streaming and virtual events to interactive advertising campaigns.

Through its platform, WiMi Hologram Cloud distributes a digital library of holographic assets—such as 3D models, animations and special effects—that can be accessed on demand.

